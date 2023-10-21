The Dallas Stars, with Jason Robertson, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jason Robertson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Robertson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Robertson had a plus-minus rating of +37, and averaged 18:50 on the ice.

He had a goal in 36 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in nine of them.

Robertson had an assist in 42 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 16 of them.

Robertson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, giving up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

