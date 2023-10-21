How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 21
Eintracht Frankfurt versus TSG Hoffenheim is a game to watch on a Saturday Bundesliga slate that features plenty of exciting contests.
Info on live coverage of today's Bundesliga action is included for you.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt is on the road to match up with TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (+110)
- Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+215)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch SC Freiburg vs VfL Bochum
VfL Bochum travels to take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: SC Freiburg (-160)
- Underdog: VfL Bochum (+380)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart makes the trip to play Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Union Berlin (+145)
- Underdog: VfB Stuttgart (+160)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen is on the road to match up with VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-145)
- Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+320)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig travels to take on SV Darmstadt 98 at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-225)
- Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+500)
- Draw: (+360)
Watch FSV Mainz vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich travels to match up with FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena in Mainz.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-425)
- Underdog: FSV Mainz (+800)
- Draw: (+550)
