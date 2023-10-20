Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 20.

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Phillies have a record of 5-1.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 68, or 61.3%, of those games.

Philadelphia is 55-28 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 56.5% chance to win.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 11 Braves W 10-2 Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks - Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply October 21 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule