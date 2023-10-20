Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football slate in Week 8 is sure to please. The outings include the Army Black Knights squaring off against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Louisiana.
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
SE Louisiana Lions at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 19
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-17)
North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)
Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-31.5)
Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana (-3)
Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cowboy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
