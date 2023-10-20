If you're searching for how to watch high school football in La Salle Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

  • Saint Mary Parish
  • Grant Parish
  • La Crosse County
  • Winn Parish
  • Saint Tammany Parish
  • Iberia Parish
  • Jackson Parish
  • Lafayette Parish
  • Jefferson Parish
  • Calcasieu Parish

    • La Salle Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    LaSalle High School at Logansport High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Logansport, LA
    • Conference: 1A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.