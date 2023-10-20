Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week, we've got the information below.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Episcopal High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pride, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belaire High School at West Feliciana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: St. Francisville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
