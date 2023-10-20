The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 2-2 entering into Game 5 of the ALCS.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 169 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.2% of those games.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had an RBI in 65 games this season (38.5%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 84 games this season (49.7%), including 22 multi-run games (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings