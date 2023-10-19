2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After one round of play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Collin Morikawa is in the lead (+300), shooting a six-under 64.
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Best Odds to Win
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 9:24 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-6)
- Odds to Win: +300
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 9:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +600
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|8th
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 9:46 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|2nd
Im Sung-jae
- Tee Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Current Rank: 8th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Im Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|3
|8th
Nicolai Hojgaard
- Tee Time: 7:56 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Hojgaard Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|2nd
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Emiliano Grillo
|2nd (-5)
|+1400
|Cameron Davis
|8th (-3)
|+1600
|Sahith Theegala
|8th (-3)
|+1600
|Keegan Bradley
|8th (-3)
|+1800
|Min Woo Lee
|26th (-1)
|+3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|26th (-1)
|+3500
|Beau Hossler
|17th (-2)
|+4500
|Robby Shelton
|2nd (-5)
|+4500
|Joel Dahmen
|8th (-3)
|+5000
|Tom Hoge
|17th (-2)
|+6500
