According to our computer projections, the SE Louisiana Lions will defeat the Northwestern State Demons when the two teams match up at Harry Turpin Stadium on Thursday, October 19, which begins at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

SE Louisiana vs. Northwestern State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-3.1) 45.7 SE Louisiana 24, Northwestern State 21

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions' three games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)

The Demons have posted one win against the spread this season.

One of the Demons' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Lions vs. Demons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northwestern State 12.8 35.2 8.5 30 15.7 38.7 SE Louisiana 19.3 33.4 18.7 26 19.8 39

