The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

Saints and Jaguars betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Thursday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 1 39.5 -115 -105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average total of 40.7 in their games this year, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread one time this season (1-4-1).

The Saints are 2-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, New Orleans has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have combined with their opponents to score more than 39.5 points in four of six games this season.

Jacksonville's average game total this season has been 45.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have registered a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Jacksonville has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Saints vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 18.2 23 16 7 40.7 0 6 Jaguars 23.7 8 20.3 18 45.8 4 6

Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

New Orleans has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

The Saints have scored only 13 more points than their opponents this season (2.2 per game), and the Jaguars have scored 20 more points than their opponents (3.4 per game).

Jaguars

In its last three games, Jacksonville has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In the Jaguars' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Saints have scored just 13 more points than their opponents this season (2.2 per game), and the Jaguars have scored 20 more points than their opponents (3.4 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 41.3 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 22.5 21.3 ATS Record 1-4-1 0-2-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 0-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.1 47 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25 26 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.