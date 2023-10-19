The Northwestern State Demons (0-5) and the SE Louisiana Lions (0-7) square off on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Harry Turpin Stadium in a battle of Southland foes.

Northwestern State ranks 10th-worst in total offense (258.0 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 97th with 395.0 yards allowed per contest. SE Louisiana has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 33.4 points given up per game. It has been better offensively, generating 19.3 points per contest (96th-ranked).

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Northwestern State SE Louisiana 258.0 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.6 (32nd) 395.0 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.1 (124th) 99.2 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.1 (102nd) 158.8 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.4 (20th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Quaterius Hawkins has compiled 488 yards (97.6 ypg) on 56-of-99 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 75 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 26 carries.

Scooter Adams has 157 rushing yards on 33 carries.

Darius Boone Jr. has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 131 yards (26.2 per game).

Jaren Mitchell's 151 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered 14 receptions and one touchdown.

Zach Patterson has put up a 138-yard season so far, reeling in 17 passes on 25 targets.

Travon Jones has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 13 receptions for 136 yards, an average of 27.2 yards per contest.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has 1,240 passing yards, or 177.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with five interceptions.

Harlan Dixon's team-high 243 rushing yards have come on 69 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 272 receiving yards (38.9 per game) on 23 catches.

Zachary Clement has run for 207 yards across 48 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Darius Lewis has racked up 376 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Hill has racked up 246 reciving yards (35.1 ypg) this season.

