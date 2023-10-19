Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Kyle Tucker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 2-1.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 113 of 164 games this year (68.9%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (25%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (27 of 164), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 67 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.