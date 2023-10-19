New Orleans Saints receiver Foster Moreau has a good matchup in Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 270.3 per game.

Moreau's stat line shows seven receptions for 59 yards and one score this season. He posts 19.7 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moreau and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moreau vs. the Jaguars

Moreau vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 42 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 42 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Jaguars yield 270.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Jaguars have surrendered nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 24th in NFL play.

Watch Saints vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Saints Player Previews

Foster Moreau Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moreau with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moreau Receiving Insights

Moreau has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Moreau has 3.2% of his team's target share (seven targets on 220 passing attempts).

He has racked up 8.4 yards per target (59 yards on seven targets).

Moreau, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Moreau (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.7% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moreau's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.