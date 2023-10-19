Derek Carr has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars concede 270.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Carr leads New Orleans with 1,299 passing yards (216.5 per game) and a 65% completion rate (130-for-200). Carr has totaled five TD passes and three interceptions. Carr also has run the ball 11 times for seven yards, producing up 1.2 yards per game.

Carr vs. the Jaguars

Carr vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 259 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 259 PASS YPG / PASS TD Jacksonville has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Jacksonville in 2023.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The Jaguars yield 270.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Jaguars have conceded nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 24th in league play.

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has finished above his passing yards prop total twice this season.

The Saints pass on 56.7% of their plays and run on 43.3%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

With 200 attempts for 1,299 passing yards, Carr is 25th in NFL action with 6.5 yards per attempt.

Carr has thrown for a touchdown in four of six games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored five of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (62.5%).

Carr accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his total 200 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 32-for-50 / 353 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-26 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-37 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13-for-18 / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 21-for-36 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

