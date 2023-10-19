The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.

McCormick enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.

In 78 of 118 games this season (66.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 118), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.9% of his games this year, McCormick has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings