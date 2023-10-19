With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Alvin Kamara a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kamara's team-high 199 rushing yards (66.3 per game) have come on 52 carries, with one touchdown.

And Kamara has tacked on 23 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).

Kamara has one rushing touchdown this year.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0

