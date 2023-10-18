Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .973 in his past 10 games, including seven home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series heading into Game 3 of the ALCS.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .293.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 90 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has homered in 27.5% of his games in 2023 (33 of 120), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has had an RBI in 57 games this year (47.5%), including 32 multi-RBI outings (26.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 55.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (14.2%).

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings