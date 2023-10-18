Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .973 in his past 10 games, including seven home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series heading into Game 3 of the ALCS.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .293.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 90 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has homered in 27.5% of his games in 2023 (33 of 120), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had an RBI in 57 games this year (47.5%), including 32 multi-RBI outings (26.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 55.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (14.2%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.