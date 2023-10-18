Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Michael Brantley (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Brantley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Brantley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Brantley has picked up an RBI in six games this year (31.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.