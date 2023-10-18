On Wednesday, Michael Brantley (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Brantley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Brantley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Brantley has picked up an RBI in six games this year (31.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

