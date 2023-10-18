Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this year (112 of 163), with at least two hits 41 times (25.2%).

He has homered in 27 games this year (16.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 67 games this year (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 30 of them (18.4%).

He has scored a run in 72 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

