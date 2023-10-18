Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this year (112 of 163), with at least two hits 41 times (25.2%).
- He has homered in 27 games this year (16.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 67 games this year (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 30 of them (18.4%).
- He has scored a run in 72 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
