Jose Altuve, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-0.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
  • In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
  • In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Altuve has driven in a run in 31 games this season (32.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (19.8%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 44
.268 AVG .349
.380 OBP .405
.399 SLG .630
13 XBH 27
4 HR 13
19 RBI 32
37/28 K/BB 34/16
5 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
