Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Jose Altuve, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-0.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has driven in a run in 31 games this season (32.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (19.8%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
