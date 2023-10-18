Jose Altuve, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-0.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has driven in a run in 31 games this season (32.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (19.8%).

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

