Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 2-0.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 65.8% of his 155 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37 games this season (23.9%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 63 of 155 games this season, and more than once 16 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
