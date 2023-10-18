The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers on top 2-0.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

In 65.8% of his 155 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 37 games this season (23.9%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 63 of 155 games this season, and more than once 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings