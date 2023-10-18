The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-0.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.

McCormick will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last outings.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 78 of 118 games this year (66.1%), including 32 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has homered in 19 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

