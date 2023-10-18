Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-0.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.
- McCormick will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last outings.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 78 of 118 games this year (66.1%), including 32 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has homered in 19 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
