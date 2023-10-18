Game 3 of the ALCS takes place on Wednesday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Houston Astros. The Rangers will look to take a 3-0 lead while the Astros hope to get back on track with a win at Globe Life Field, starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. Cristian Javier will start for the Astros and Max Scherzer is the Rangers' starter for this contest.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Javier has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

