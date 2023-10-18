Game 3 of the ALCS takes place on Wednesday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Houston Astros. The Rangers will look to take a 3-0 lead while the Astros hope to get back on track with a win at Globe Life Field, starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. Max Scherzer will get the starting nod for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Astros have +110 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -130 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has won eight of its 16 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 87 of its 168 games with a total.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-11-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 33-25 57-50 62-53 28-22

