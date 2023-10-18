Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-0.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 106 of 167 games this season (63.5%), including 46 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 27 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
