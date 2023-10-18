The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-0.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 106 of 167 games this season (63.5%), including 46 multi-hit games (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 27 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings