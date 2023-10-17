The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Seguin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Seguin averaged 15:24 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +3.

He had a goal in 18 of 76 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

In 25 of 76 games last season, Seguin had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

Defensively, the Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

