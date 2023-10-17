Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 17
The Philadelphia Phillies are at home for Game 2 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies won the first game.
The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 4.46, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151.
- He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Nola has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Aaron Nola vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).
- The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-26 with a double, a home run and four RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- Kelly (12-8) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, Oct. 8, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering three hits.
- In 30 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
- Kelly is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Kelly will look to build on a 31-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 30 outings this season.
- The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies
- The opposing Phillies offense has the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (220) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1417 total hits and eighth in MLB play scoring 796 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Kelly has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are batting .143.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.