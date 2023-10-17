Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0, on a three-game winning streak) host the Dallas Stars (1-0) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Tuesday, October 17 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Tuesday's matchup.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars posted a record of 9-18-27 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.
- Dallas picked up 39 points (12-6-15) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Stars registered only one goal in 14 games, and went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas picked up 20 points (6-5-8 record) last season when scoring two goals .
- The Stars picked up 104 points in their 64 games when they scored at least three goals.
- Last season Dallas recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 38 points, with a record of 15-6-8.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).
- The Stars' opponents had more shots in 41 games last season. The Stars went 18-13-10 in those games (46 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.43
|7th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|3rd
|15th
|31.5
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|13th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|9th
|18th
|20.29%
|Power Play %
|25%
|5th
|19th
|77.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.47%
|3rd
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
