Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .718 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

In 74.8% of his games this year (89 of 119), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 32 of them (26.9%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 65 of 119 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings