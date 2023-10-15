Mauricio Dubon is available when the Houston Astros battle Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off to start the ALCS.

He is back in action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-5 against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this season (91 of 127), with more than one hit 33 times (26.0%).

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 127), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (35 of 127), with more than one RBI 10 times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings