Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon is available when the Houston Astros battle Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off to start the ALCS.
He is back in action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-5 against the Twins.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this season (91 of 127), with more than one hit 33 times (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 127), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (35 of 127), with more than one RBI 10 times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (10-11) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Oct. 8, the left-hander went four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
