Jose Altuve is back in action for the Houston Astros against Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers October 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS.

In his last action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 0-for-4.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 33.0% of his games this year (31 of 94), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 55.3% of his games this season (52 of 94), with two or more runs 19 times (20.2%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .268 AVG .349 .380 OBP .405 .399 SLG .630 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 9

