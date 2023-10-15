Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Graham's stats on this page.

Keep an eye on Graham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Saints have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Juwan Johnson (DNP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chris Olave (LP/toe): 25 Rec; 318 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 8 0 1 8.0

Graham Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

Rep Jimmy Graham and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.