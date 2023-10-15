Jeremy Pena is available when the Houston Astros battle Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (101 of 153), with multiple hits 43 times (28.1%).

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven in a run in 37 games this year (24.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (7.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings