The ALCS starts Sunday at 8:15 PM ET when the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers live from Minute Maid Park, and airing on FOX. Jordan Montgomery will get the starting nod for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Justin Verlander.

The favored Astros have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +115. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have a 62-53 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.9% of those games).

Houston has gone 44-38 (winning 53.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Astros have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 166 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-75-5).

The Astros have collected a 9-11-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 33-23 57-50 62-52 28-21

