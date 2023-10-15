Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (90-72) versus the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on October 15.

The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 62 out of the 115 games, or 53.9%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 44-38 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).

Astros Schedule