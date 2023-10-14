The Week 7 college football slate includes six games involving schools from the MAC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!