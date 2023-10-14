The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) visit the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing only 279.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 35th (437.9 yards per game). USC's defense ranks 80th in the FBS with 27 points given up per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks best by accumulating 51.8 points per contest.

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Notre Dame vs. USC Key Statistics

Notre Dame USC 437.9 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 523.3 (3rd) 279.4 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.3 (108th) 171 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.2 (55th) 266.9 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.2 (3rd) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (10th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 1,712 yards (244.6 ypg) on 118-of-183 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 105 times for 692 yards (98.9 per game), scoring seven times.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 36 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' 343 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has registered 22 catches and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has caught 14 passes for 293 yards (41.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jayden Thomas has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 15 receptions for 228 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 1,822 yards (303.7 yards per game) while completing 71.3% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 124 yards with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, MarShawn Lloyd, has carried the ball 67 times for 519 yards (86.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Austin Jones has totaled 163 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington leads his team with 456 receiving yards on 21 catches with five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has collected 434 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Mario Williams has racked up 206 reciving yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

