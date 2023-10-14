In the semifinals of the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 on Saturday, Martina Trevisan (ranked No. 42) takes on Katerina Siniakova (No. 85).

In this Semifinal match, Siniakova is the favorite (-150) against Trevisan (+115) .

Martina Trevisan vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

The WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Martina Trevisan vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Katerina Siniakova +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +350 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Martina Trevisan vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Trevisan is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 41-ranked Elise Mertens in Friday's quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Siniakova took down No. 61-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 7-6, 6-4.

Trevisan has played 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Trevisan has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

Siniakova has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 51.3% of those games.

Siniakova has averaged 21.7 games per match and 10.6 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.4% of those games.

Trevisan and Siniakova each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on October 19, 2022, with Trevisan finishing on top 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Siniakova and Trevisan have competed in five sets against each other, with Siniakova claiming three of them.

Including all matches between Trevisan and Siniakova, each player has claimed 21 games.

Siniakova and Trevisan have matched up two times, and they have averaged 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

