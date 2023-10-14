When the LSU Tigers match up with the Auburn Tigers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Tigers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

LSU vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+10.5) Toss Up (60.5) LSU 35, Auburn 26

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the LSU Tigers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The LSU Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.

LSU is winless against the spread when it is 10.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Every LSU Tigers game has hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 1.1 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Auburn Tigers have a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Auburn Tigers is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Auburn is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Out of theAuburn Tigers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under in Auburn games this season is 7.7 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 44.8 32.3 53.0 20.5 46.3 36.0 Auburn 29.6 18.2 41.3 18.0 12.0 18.5

