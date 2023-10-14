The Grambling Tigers (3-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Grambling is averaging 393.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 35th in the FCS. On defense, the Tigers rank 46th, giving up 332.2 yards per game. Alabama A&M is putting up 32.2 points per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.3 points per contest (51st-ranked) on defense.

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Grambling, Louisiana
  • Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Grambling Alabama A&M
393.2 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (23rd)
332.2 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (18th)
166 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (67th)
227.2 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (34th)
2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd)
0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

  • Myles Crawley has thrown for 1,348 yards (224.7 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.
  • Chance Williams has 482 rushing yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Floyd Chalk IV has piled up 300 yards on 70 carries, scoring six times.
  • Antonio Jones' team-leading 387 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 31 targets).
  • Lyndon Rash has caught 24 passes for 284 yards (47.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • Javon Robinson's 13 grabs have turned into 153 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

  • Quincy Casey has 869 passing yards, or 173.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.6% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 57 times for 336 yards (56 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • Donovan Eaglin has run for 330 yards across 64 carries, scoring two touchdowns.
  • Cameron Young has totaled 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 317 (52.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.
  • Keenan Hambrick has caught 15 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (48 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • Terrell Gardner's 15 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

