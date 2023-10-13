The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) face an AAC matchup with the Memphis Tigers (4-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Memphis?

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 27, Memphis 26

Tulane 27, Memphis 26 Tulane has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Green Wave have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.

Memphis lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 66.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (+4.5)



Memphis (+4.5) So far this year Tulane has two victories against the spread.

The Green Wave have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Memphis has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Memphis this season with more combined scoring than Friday's over/under of 55.5.

Tulane averages 29.8 points per game against Memphis' 36.6, totaling 10.9 points over the contest's over/under of 55.5.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 57.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 33.5 35.3 28 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 52.5 55 Implied Total AVG 32.5 30.5 34.5 ATS Record 1-2-1 0-1-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

