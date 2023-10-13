High school football is on the schedule this week in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Pine High School at Amite High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Amite, LA
    • Conference: 2A - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loranger High School at Lakeshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Mandeville, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Thomas Aquinas High School at St. Helena College and Career Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Greensburg, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hammond High Magnet School at Covington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Covington, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ponchatoula High School at Slidell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Slidell, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

