Emiliana Arango's run in the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Arango currently has +2000 odds to win this tournament at BT Arena.

Arango at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Arango's Next Match

After defeating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-3, Arango will meet Ruse in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 8:15 AM ET.

Arango Stats

Arango defeated No. 142-ranked Teichmann 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the .

Through 11 tournaments over the past year, Arango has yet to win a title, and her record is 16-10.

Arango has a record of 9-4 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Arango has played 21.6 games per match in her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In her 13 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Arango has averaged 22.7 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Arango has won 69.4% of her games on serve, and 37.6% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Arango has claimed 40.7% of her return games and 70.4% of her service games.

