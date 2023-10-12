The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues hit the ice at American Airlines Center in a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-225) Blues (+180) 6.5

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars were victorious in 67.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline last season (21-10).

Dallas won all four games it played a year ago as -225 or shorter moneyline favorites.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Stars have a 69.2% chance to win.

Last season, Dallas games went over this one's 6.5-goal total 40 times.

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars vs. Blues Rankings

Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 260 (17th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 298 (27th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 46 (22nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (24th)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Dallas allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

The 64 power-play goals Dallas scored last season (on 256 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars had the league's fifth-best power-play conversion rate (25%).

The 10 shorthanded goals Dallas scored last season ranked sixth among all NHL teams.

The Stars had the league's third-best penalty-kill percentage (83.47%).

The Stars had the best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 54.8%.

Dallas scored on 10.7% of its shots as a team (seventh in league).

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

