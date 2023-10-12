Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week? We've got you covered.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Liberty High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Baker High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pride, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zachary High School at Scotlandville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
