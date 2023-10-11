On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.974 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead.

He collected three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Joe Ryan

FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez is batting .421 with four homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 75.2% of his 117 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's homered in 32 of them (27.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven home a run in 56 games this season (47.9%), including more than one RBI in 26.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 54.7% of his games this year (64 of 117), with two or more runs 16 times (13.7%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings