Kyle Tucker vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:07 PM ET on Wednesday. The teams will meet for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros in front 2-1.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- In 70% of his 160 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 72 times this year (45%), including 20 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.