Jose Altuve vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Altuve, with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the ALDS.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .238 with one homer.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 71% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Altuve has driven home a run in 31 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.4%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 30, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.51, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
