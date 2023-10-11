Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on October 11 at 7:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead entering into Game 4 of the ALDS.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.
  • McCormick has had a hit in 75 of 115 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.0%).
  • In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • McCormick has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those games (16.5%).
  • He has scored in 46 games this season (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (8.7%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 57
.285 AVG .262
.353 OBP .353
.534 SLG .448
23 XBH 18
12 HR 10
38 RBI 32
57/18 K/BB 60/22
12 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryan (11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
