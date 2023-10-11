In a season opener for both teams, the Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, October 11.

Tune in to TNT and Max to watch the Avalanche and the Kings take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings gave up 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the league.

Kings Key Players